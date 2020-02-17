New York narcotic detective’s 1990 cold case murder gets new FBI review, $10G reward

The unsolved cold case of a New York narcotics detective who was murdered in a car bombing in front of his Long Island home 30 years ago is getting a fresh look from the FBI, investigators said Friday.

Suffolk County Police Detective Dennis Wustenhoff died on Feb. 15, 1990, after he triggered a bomb while trying to start his unmarked police car, the Suffolk County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart announced that the FBI agreed to review the case, along with the offer of a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

“It has been 30 years and Detective Wustenhoff’s murder remains unsolved. Therefore, it is important that the department takes advantage of every resource available,” Hart said in a statement obtained by local news outlets. “Detective Wustenhoff’s family, along with colleagues from the department, deserve justice in this case.”

The FBI will review evidence in the three-decade-old case and determine whether new investigative technologies or techniques can offer any leads, Suffolk Police Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante told Newsday.

Wustenhoff was survived by his wife, Fran, two daughters, Melissa and Jennifer, and a son, Kevin, who followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the department in 2005.

His family also launched a Facebook group as part of their own search for justice following three decades without an arrest, Long Island Advance reported.

“I think being the 30-year mark, it really hit us. I am turning 41 this year, the age my father was when he passed, and my son is 10, the age I was when he passed,” Melissa told the paper. “Enough is enough.”