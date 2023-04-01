Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

New York City woman abducted, raped in handcuffs and leg shackles on bus for hours: police

The New York City victim escaped to a Staten Island police station nine hours later

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
NY crime crisis 'crosses party lines,' can give Zeldin the Democrats he needs to win: George Pataki Video

NY crime crisis 'crosses party lines,' can give Zeldin the Democrats he needs to win: George Pataki

Former New York Republican Gov. George Pataki reflects on his unlikely election win in 1994 and argues voters care more about crime than party.

A New York City man is accused of abducting, beating and raping a woman inside a bus for hours after putting her in handcuffs and leg shackles, police say.

Isaac Alexander, 30, allegedly forced the victim into his Staten Island mobile home on Monday morning before abusing her. He faces charges including kidnapping, rape, assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 5 New York, the suspect put the woman in handcuffs and leg shackles and covered her mouth while assaulting her.

The woman managed to escape nine hours later and walked to a police precinct blocks away from the location. 

CRIME, EMPLOYEE SHORTAGES FORCE NYC TO RAMP UP SURVEILLANCE, SOME BUSINESSES TO CLOSE THEIR DOORS

Isaac Alexander, 30, is accused of forcing the victim into his Staten Island mobile home before abusing her.

Isaac Alexander, 30, is accused of forcing the victim into his Staten Island mobile home before abusing her. (FOX 5 New York)

The suspect was soon arrested and arraigned in court on Wednesday.

New York Police Department (NYPD) detectives also reportedly found "suspicious materials" including chemicals and a pipe bomb.

LEE ZELDIN ON RISING CRIME: NEW YORKERS ARE HITTING THEIR BREAKING POINT

The rape and kidnapping victim managed to escape  and walked to a police precinct blocks away from the location. 

The rape and kidnapping victim managed to escape  and walked to a police precinct blocks away from the location.  (FOX 5 New York)

Neighbors told FOX 5 New York that Alexander is a quiet and reserved man.

Authorities are still investigating the situation. The NYPD has not responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York Police Department (NYPD) detectives also found "suspicious materials" at the Staten Island crime scene, including chemicals and a pipe bomb

New York Police Department (NYPD) detectives also found "suspicious materials" at the Staten Island crime scene, including chemicals and a pipe bomb (FOX 5 New York)