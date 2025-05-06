New York City urges judge to block Trump administration from eliminating its congestion pricing program

New York City and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Monday asked a judge to block the Trump administration from eliminating the city's congestion pricing program.

Lawyers for the city's transportation department and the MTA requested the judge issue an order to block Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's plans to kill the program and his threat to withhold federal government approvals for other projects and potentially billions in funding.

New York State also asked for a preliminary injunction to block the federal government from blocking the program.

The program was launched in January, using electronic license plate readers and charging most drivers a $9 toll during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street in an attempt to reduce congestion and raise funds to improve mass transit.

New York pointed to a social media post made by President Donald Trump in February in which he boasted about his effort to kill congestion pricing.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!" the post said. The White House also posted an image depicting him wearing a crown.

New York City says the program has dramatically reduced congestion. It said there have been about 5.8 million fewer cars than expected in the congestion zone between January and March, or a reduction of about 8% to 13%.

Travel times to enter Manhattan have dramatically improved and traffic was reduced by 12% last month, while hotel stays, retail spending and pedestrian traffic have all increased, the city said.

"Stopping the program would also mean a return to the crippling congestion that has long plagued Manhattan," the MTA and the city wrote.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has said funds raised from the program would support $15 billion in debt financing for mass transit capital improvements.

Last month, Duffy told Hochul that the Department of Transportation may withhold environmental approvals or project funding if the state does not eliminate congestion pricing by late May.

The department approved the congestion program in November under former President Joe Biden's administration. DOT approval is required because it involves tolls on federal highways.

Duffy and other critics of the program argue that it pulls money from working people and leaves drivers without a free highway option.

