Trump admin moves to block NYC congestion toll program

President Donald Trump's administration has moved to block the New York City congestion pricing toll program.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy penned a letter informing New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday that the Federal Highway Administration's approval of the pilot program was "not authorized by law."

"New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners," Duffy also said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes. But now the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways. It’s backwards and unfair."



"The program also hurts small businesses in New York that rely on customers from New Jersey and Connecticut," he added. "Finally, it impedes the flow of commerce into New York by increasing costs for trucks, which in turn could make goods more expensive for consumer. Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few."



This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.