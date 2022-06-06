New York City man shot and killed while leaving Queens recording studio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning while leaving a New York City recording studio.

Officers with the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call about a person shot in Ridgewood, Queens just before 1:30 a.m., the NYPD told Fox News. When they arrived, they found an unidentified 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and pronounced him dead. No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

Witnesses told Fox New York they heard a series of gunshots at the time.

"We were just coming out of the subway and we heard six shots, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," said one Ridgewood resident.

Another resident said the surrounding neighborhood has become unsafe.

"I'm afraid. I live in this neighborhood, two blocks from here, and this is not safe. It’s happening constantly," she said.

Despite the ongoing crime wave occurring throughout the city, gun violence has actually dropped, according to NYPD data released last week.

As of Friday, there were 171 homicides in 2022, compared to 188 in the same time frame last year. Shootings have also decreased from 588 in 2021 to 502 so far this year.