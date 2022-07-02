Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York City shooting leaves 2 injured after getting in taxi cab

The men in New York City were both shot in their arms

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
Two people in New York City were shot and injured on Saturday morning while getting into the back of a taxi cab in Manhattan.

Police said the incident happened on West 37th Street near Eighth Avenue at around 4 a.m. when the men were getting into the back of the cab and a suspect shot one man's right arm and the other man's left arm, according to PIX11.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area.

NYPD (New York Police Department) Sign with Logo on Police Patrol Car in New York City. USA

NYPD (New York Police Department) Sign with Logo on Police Patrol Car in New York City. USA (iStock)

Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made, and it's not known if the shooting was intentional, according to the report.

