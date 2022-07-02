New York City shooting leaves 2 injured after getting in taxi cab

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people in New York City were shot and injured on Saturday morning while getting into the back of a taxi cab in Manhattan.

Police said the incident happened on West 37th Street near Eighth Avenue at around 4 a.m. when the men were getting into the back of the cab and a suspect shot one man's right arm and the other man's left arm, according to PIX11.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area.

Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made, and it's not known if the shooting was intentional, according to the report.