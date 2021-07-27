Expand / Collapse search
New York City
New York City police release new footage believed tied to brutal Brooklyn beating

A 68-year-old man was hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist.

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
The New York Police Department on Monday tweeted out new footage of the individuals they say are wanted in a Brooklyn robbery captured on video that showed a victim brutally beaten in broad daylight.

The new video shows two Black men walking through a subway turnstile, one is pushing the city’s ubiquitous Citibikes. Fox 5 NY reported that the Saturday attack—which occurred at 9 a.m.—resulted in a 68-year-old man being hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist. 

Only one alleged attacker was seen in the initial video.

Police told the station that the victim had been first approached by a man riding a Citibike who demanded valuables. The victim resisted, and that led to the attack, police said. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

