New York City police officer from Long Island indicted on 119 counts of child pornography possession

A New York City police officer was indicted on 119 counts of possessing child pornography on Thursday, in Suffolk County Court.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced in a press release that Steven Marksberry, 50, of Lake Grove, New York, allegedly took screenshots and saved child sexual abuse material to his cellphone.

An investigation got underway when the Suffolk County Police Department received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children, alerting the agency that Marksberry allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse pictures to his iCloud storage account.

Police executed a search warrant on Marksberry’s account and cellphone, which allegedly revealed numerous pictures depicting the sexual abuse of female children between 4 and 12 years old.

Marksberry was arraigned on the 119-count indictment in front of Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro, which included 50 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 69 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child — all 119 charges are felonies.

If convicted, Marksberry faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Justice Ambro ordered the suspect to be held on $100,000 cash, $250,000 bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond.

Marksberry is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 7.

"Not only is this defendant alleged to have saved a large quantity of child sexual abuse material to his phone, but he is alleged to have done so while he was a sworn police officer. No one is above the law," Tierney said. "The safety of our children is, and always will be, of the utmost priority for my office."

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.