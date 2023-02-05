Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police

Police release photo and video of person wanted for questioning, leading to arrest.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
NYPD arrest 15-year-old girl for murder and arson

A 15-year-old girl was arrested by New York City Police and charged with murder and arson in connection to a fire that occurred on Jan. 29 in the Bronx.

New York City police arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl with murder, arson, and other crimes connected to a fatal fire in the Bronx last week, according to police.

FDNY firefighters responded to a fire on Evergreen Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 29, and when they arrived, they extinguished a fire and located a man who was dead inside.

New York City police arrested a 15-year-old girl for her alleged involvement in a fire that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

Police said the man has been identified as Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27, from the Bronx.

NYPD investigators sought the public’s help in identifying an individual wanted for questioning in connection to the arson, posting a photo and video of the person.

As a result, a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the matter are encouraged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782.)

Tips can also be submitted by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.