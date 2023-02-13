Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York City pedestrians struck, dragged by U-Haul driver; NYPD bomb squad on scene

U-Haul driver in custody after Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, rampage

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Multiple pedestrians struck, dragged by truck in NYC rampage Video

Multiple pedestrians struck, dragged by truck in NYC rampage

A man driving a U-Haul "went on a rampage" in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Monday morning. (Credit: WNYW)

A man driving a U-Haul "went on a rampage" in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Monday morning, according to a New York City councilman. 

The New York City Police Department confirmed that at least four people were injured, but there conditions are still unknown.

A male suspect was taken into custody at Hamilton Ave and Columbia St., police said. 

The suspect "was just apprehended in Sunset Park," Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted. "Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time, but this wasn't an accident." 

NYPD's bomb squad is at the scene to check the truck for possible explosives.

NYC BIKE PATH TERROR ATTACK: SAYFULLO SAIPOV CONVICTED ON ALL COUNTS

U-Haul truck surrounded by NYPD in Brooklyn Video

NYPD could not immediately confirm whether police officers were among those hurt. 

The driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people, The Associated Press reported. 

NYPD in Bay Ridge. 

NYPD in Bay Ridge.  (WNYW)

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck.

NYPD on scene after a U-Haul reportedly crashed into pedestrians in Brooklyn. 

NYPD on scene after a U-Haul reportedly crashed into pedestrians in Brooklyn.  (WNYW)

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

NYPD respond to pedestrians hurt in Bay Ridge. 

NYPD respond to pedestrians hurt in Bay Ridge.  (WNYW)

Brannan thanked the NYPD's 72nd and 68th precincts, promising more information soon. 

WABC reported that one of the victims, a man in his 30s, was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition. 

NYPD reportedly stopped a U-Haul truck that struck several pedestrians in Brooklyn from entering a tunnel to Manhattan. 

NYPD reportedly stopped a U-Haul truck that struck several pedestrians in Brooklyn from entering a tunnel to Manhattan.  (WNYW)

Law enforcement sources reportedly told the New York Post the individual in custody is known to authorities stemming from a prior EDP [emotionally disturbed person] incident from 2019.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing, Mitch Picasso, Maria Paronich and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

