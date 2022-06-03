Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ISIS
Published

New York City man who supported ISIS sentenced to 15 years in prison: DOJ

New York resident Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, gave money to fund expenses for a co-conspirator to travel to Syria and fight for ISIS, the Justice Department said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Uzbekistan citizen who lives in New York City and was previously convicted of conspiring to and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State terror group was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison. 

Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, was handed down the prison term following his conviction of both counts after a one-week trial in 2019, the Justice Department said. 

"Kasimov is an ISIS supporter who collected and gave money to another individual to fund his travel to join the terrorist group. With this sentence, Kasimov is being held accountable for his crimes," Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen said in a statement. 

ISIS-K NAMED A TOP TERROR THREAT BY DOD IG REPORT

The Brooklyn Federal Courthouse. Dilkhayot Kasimov, a citizen of Uzbekistan living in New York City, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for taking part in a plot to support Islamic State militants. 

The Brooklyn Federal Courthouse. Dilkhayot Kasimov, a citizen of Uzbekistan living in New York City, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for taking part in a plot to support Islamic State militants.  (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

Federal prosecutors said Kasimov and two co-conspirators, Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov, planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS. Kasimov allegedly provided money to help fund Saidakhmetov’s travel and expenses.

On the night of Saidakhmetov’s scheduled February 2015 departure, Kasimov allegedly drove to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and met him to hand him $1,600 from himself and another co-conspirator, authorities alleged. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Juraboev and Saidakahmetov were each sentenced to 15 years in prison. Another defendant was sentenced to 12.5 years. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.