New York City man who supported ISIS sentenced to 15 years in prison: DOJ

An Uzbekistan citizen who lives in New York City and was previously convicted of conspiring to and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State terror group was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, was handed down the prison term following his conviction of both counts after a one-week trial in 2019, the Justice Department said.

"Kasimov is an ISIS supporter who collected and gave money to another individual to fund his travel to join the terrorist group. With this sentence, Kasimov is being held accountable for his crimes," Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors said Kasimov and two co-conspirators, Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov, planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS. Kasimov allegedly provided money to help fund Saidakhmetov’s travel and expenses.

On the night of Saidakhmetov’s scheduled February 2015 departure, Kasimov allegedly drove to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and met him to hand him $1,600 from himself and another co-conspirator, authorities alleged.

Juraboev and Saidakahmetov were each sentenced to 15 years in prison. Another defendant was sentenced to 12.5 years.