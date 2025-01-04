New York City congestion pricing may begin as scheduled, judge rules

A federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, has rejected the state's request to pause the implementation of New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan.

The ruling allows the plan to begin as scheduled on Sunday, according to Fox 5.

New Jersey leaders who filed the lawsuit against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority claimed the agency's environmental studies were insufficient.

Judge Leo Gordon previously said that regulators must specify how much money communities in New Jersey would receive to reduce the potential effects of pollution from congestion pricing. However, he had not said whether the tolls could go into effect.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES ON NYC CONGESTION PRICING; INTERPRETATION DIFFERS BETWEEN PARTIES

Gordon said in his ruling Friday that there was no basis to delay the toll.

Randy Mastro, attorney for the State of New Jersey, said he intends to file an appeal to block the start of congestion pricing.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber praised the ruling, noting the potential benefits of congestion pricing.

NYPD MAKES ARREST IN FATAL STABBING OF ON-DUTY POSTAL WORKER

"We've been studying this issue for five years, but it only takes about five minutes if you're in midtown Manhattan to see that New York has a real traffic problem," Lieber said at a news conference. "I recognize there's been a lot of controversy about this program and there are a lot of people who are concerned about the impact of congestion pricing. To them, I want to say the point is to make the city better for everybody."

Congestion pricing is expected to generate billions in revenue to modernize New York’s transit infrastructure, but it has faced criticism from New Jersey officials and commuters who say it places an unfair burden on people driving in from outside of New York.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some commuters could face daily charges of up to $22, which would include existing tolls for Port Authority crossings.

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly said he plans to block the plan after he takes office later this month.