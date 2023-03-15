Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

New York City 13-year-old sprayed, attacked, robbed: Police

The New York City suspects were photographed in the Manor Heights section of Staten Island

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 13-year-old boy in Staten Island was sprayed, attacked and robbed by a group of four suspects, police say.

NYPD has released footage of the four suspects walking away in an attempt to identify the assailants.

The attack took place in the Manor Heights section of Staten Island on March 4.

Authorities say one of the suspects sprayed the victim's face with an unknown substance. A second suspect punched him, while the other two boys took the victim's backpack and money.

NYPD has released footage of the four suspects walking away from the crime in Manor Heights, Staten Island on March 4.

NYPD has released footage of the four suspects walking away from the crime in Manor Heights, Staten Island on March 4. (New York Police Department)

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The 13-year-old victim of the robbery sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The 13-year-old victim of the robbery sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. (New York Police Department)

The NYPD is offering rewards up to $3500 for information about the attack.

