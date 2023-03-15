New York City 13-year-old sprayed, attacked, robbed: Police

A 13-year-old boy in Staten Island was sprayed, attacked and robbed by a group of four suspects, police say.

NYPD has released footage of the four suspects walking away in an attempt to identify the assailants.

The attack took place in the Manor Heights section of Staten Island on March 4.

Authorities say one of the suspects sprayed the victim's face with an unknown substance. A second suspect punched him, while the other two boys took the victim's backpack and money.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The NYPD is offering rewards up to $3500 for information about the attack.