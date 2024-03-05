Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

New York cheesemaker pleads guilty in 2016 listeria outbreak case

Swabs at Vulto Creamery repeatedly tested positive for the bacteria between 2014 and 2017

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former producer of raw milk cheese pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to a deadly outbreak of listeria from 2016 to 2017, federal prosecutors said.

Johannes Vulto and his New York-based company Vulto Creamery LLC each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of causing the introduction of adulterated food into interstate commerce in federal court in Syracuse, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

PENNSYLVANIA COURT DROPS INJUNCTION AGAINST AMISH FARMER WHO SUFFERED FROM POLICE RAID

Prosecutors say environmental swabs taken at the Vulto Creamery facility in Walton repeatedly tested positive for listeria bacteria between July 2014 and February 2017.

Mimolette cheese

Piece of de mimolette cheese and cheese borer. (Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Vulto shut down the creamery and issued a full recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 linked the creamery’s cheese to an outbreak of listeriosis that resulted in eight hospitalizations and two deaths — one in Vermont and another in Connecticut.

Listeriosis is a potentially life-threatening bacterial illness caused by consuming foods contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. Pregnant women, newborns, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems are among the most at risk of severe illness.

Carla Freedman, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York, said Vulto and his company’s unsafe practices led to an "entirely preventable tragedy" of illness and death.

"It is crucial that American consumers be able to trust that the foods they buy are safe to eat," said Brian Boynton, who heads the civil division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vulto's lawyers didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. He'll be sentenced July 9.