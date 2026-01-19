New Orleans tourists shot when man fleeing gunfire ducks into famed restaurant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three tourists in New Orleans were wounded in a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead when the man ducked into a famed Creole restaurant in a bid to escape the gunfire, authorities said Monday.

The shooting unfolded just after 8 p.m. Friday, when the 19-year-old man was chased down a street and fired upon, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said.

The man ran into the foyer of Dooky Chase's Restaurant to escape the gunfire. The restaurant was crowded at the time, and the gunfire struck three bystanders waiting for tables, Kirkpatrick said.

All three victims were women visiting the city, she said. Two were friends from Los Angeles and the third was visiting from Florida.

One woman from Los Angeles was shot about five times, according to Kirkpatrick, and has had several surgeries. Her friend also underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

The victim from Florida was shot and treated at a hospital. She was later released.

Police said they believe there was one shooter, who is still being sought, though others may have been involved.

Kirkpatrick said that the person who was shot and killed was the target, noting that it "appears to be a retaliatory type of shooting." The motive, however, remained unclear.

The 19-year-old killed was identified as Kareem Harris, WVUE-TV reported.

The Dooky Chase's Restaurant released a statement following the shooting.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our guests, staff, family, and our historic restaurant during this difficult time," the Chase family said. "As a family rooted in faith and community, we lift up in prayer all those impacted by this random and tragic incident."

The restaurant is a culinary landmark in the city, earning fame for its Creole food and serving as a meeting place for Civil Rights leaders. Politicians such as Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama each dined there while in office.