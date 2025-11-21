New Orleans not taking crime 'seriously enough,' says carjacking victim's daughter as federal operation looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The daughter of a woman killed in New Orleans during a carjacking in 2018 says the city still isn't taking crime seriously enough as the Trump administration prepares to send federal agents into the Big Easy.

Jeannot Plessy, 49, was killed in November 2018 after two men carjacked her while the mother was trying to pick up her children, according to FOX 8. Jontrell Robinson, 18, and Edwin Cottrell, 19, avoided a second-degree murder trial and pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Plessy's death.

Robinson was sentenced to 30 years in prison and Cottrell was handed 12 years in lockup.

Plessy was thrown out of her car by Robinson, who got into the driver's seat while Cottrell and other teenagers waited nearby in another stolen minivan. Plessy's 33-year-old son-in-law heard screaming and tried to help, resulting in Robinson accelerating the car backwards.

Robinson ran over Plessy when he backed the car up, killing Plessy.

Both Cottrell and Robinson also pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, simple robbery, conspiracy to commit simple robbery and unauthorized use of a movable.

As federal immigration officials prepare to enter New Orleans as part of operation "Swamp Sweep," Plessy's daughter, Nadia Sanchez, told Fox News Digital she doesn't believe the city has gotten a grasp on violent crime.

"I don’t think the city or elected officials took the necessary actions or took crime seriously enough. Their focus was on other priorities — mainly tourism — while residents and their concerns took a back seat," Sanchez said. "I don’t think much has changed in how the city deals with crime."

"There hasn’t been much focus on the victims and their experience. Residents are the ones who live with the consequences every day," she added.

Sanchez said she never felt unsafe in her neighborhood until her mother was killed.

"We didn’t have safety concerns. I walked my daughter to the playground every day after school. I never felt like we lived in a dangerous neighborhood — until it happened to us," Sanchez said.

However, she doesn't know if federal intervention is the solution to New Orleans' problem, saying it would be a "band-aid measure" to the issue, but said city officials need to prioritize public safety.

Operation "Swamp Sweep" is expected to begin in early December and will reportedly be aimed at arresting 5,000 people in southeast Louisiana and Mississippi.

Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he has been working with federal officials regarding immigration and crime matters.

"We do know that New Orleans is a place under which we've had illegal criminal activity, alien activity, in and around that city. Chief Conley, who is the chief of police from Kenner, has consistently had problems with illegal aliens conducting very violent crime in and around the city, in his city, and has been consistently working with the feds to try to crack that down," Landry told Fox News.