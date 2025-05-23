New Orleans police make another arrest in ongoing jail escape investigation

Another suspect accused of helping inmates escape from a New Orleans jail was arrested Friday, authorities said.

The New Orleans Police Department said officers detained four people at a home, including Emmitt Weber, 28, who was arrested on suspicion of accessory after the fact of simple escape.

Police said Weber helped two of the inmates after the jailbreak at the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility.

Weber is the latest suspect arrested for allegedly aiding those involved in the May 16 escape. As of Friday, five of the 10 escaped inmates were still at large.

The most recent arrest was made when Corey Boyd was taken into custody Tuesday.

The other inmates recaptured are Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, Dkenan Dennis and Gary Price.

Two others — Casey Smith and Cortnie Harris — have been arrested for allegedly aiding the escapees. Another woman, Connie Weeden, 59, allegedly gave cash to Donald via a cellphone app.

She is charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact.

The following fugitives are still at large:

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug counts.

