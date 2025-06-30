New Orleans jail escapee who begged Trump for help captured as manhunt targets last fugitive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One remaining Orleans Parish prison escapee is still on the run after local and federal officials on Friday arrested ninth fugitive Antoine Massey.

Massey was one of 10 prisoners to escape a minimum-custody site at the Orleans Justice Center on May 16 when they removed a toilet from a wall inside a cell and then crawled through it.

One fugitive, four-time convicted killer Derrick Groves, remains at large.

"It’s the final countdown," Gov. Jeff Landry said in a Friday post on X.

AUTHORITIES RAID HOME WHERE NEW ORLEANS JAIL ESCAPEE APPEARED TO SHOOT VIDEO PLEADING FOR HELP: SOURCE

At the time of his escape, Massey was incarcerated for domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and parole violations.

"This evening, detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations- New Orleans Field Office and the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshal Service, and the New Orleans Police Department located and arrested 33-year-old Antoine Massey at a residence in New Orleans," the Louisiana State Police said in a Friday press release.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR FOUR-TIME KILLER, SERIAL ESCAPEE AFTER NEW ORLEANS JAILBREAK

Massey's capture comes after the former fugitive appeared to make a plea via Instagram to President Donald Trump and other celebrities for help proving his self-proclaimed innocence earlier this month.

"I'm asking for help from the world," a man who appeared to be Massey said in the video. "From Meek Mills, Lil Wayne, YoungBoy, Donald Trump. I'm asking for these people. I couldn't even get a lawyer. I couldn't afford a lawyer to prove my innocence."

More than a dozen others have been arrested in connection with the mass prison escape for allegedly helping fugitives.

LOUISIANA AG CONFIDENT REMAINING JAILBREAK FUGITIVES WILL BE RECAPTURED AFTER OFFICIALS MAKE 14TH ARREST

The Orleans Justice Center is only at 60% staffing, and at the time of the escape, four supervisors and 36 staff members were monitoring 1,400 inmates, authorities said.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson announced a temporary suspension of her re-election campaign in a statement on May 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A total $50,000 reward from different agencies is being offered for information leading to Groves' arrest.

Fox News' Peter D'Abrosca and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.