Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Search continues for four-time killer, serial escapee after New Orleans jailbreak

Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey have been on the run for nearly two weeks after escaping Orleans Justice Center

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: Authorities give update on escaped inmates as last two fugitives still on the run Video

WATCH LIVE: Authorities give update on escaped inmates as last two fugitives still on the run

Multiple law enforcement agencies hold a presser to discuss the manhunt's next phase for two of the ten inmates who are still on the run after escaping the Orleans Justice Center earlier this month.

The search for two remaining escapees from the May 16 jailbreak from the Orleans Justice Center continues on Thursday, as the men approach two weeks on the run. 

Derrick Groves, who was housed in the jail while awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty in October of a double homicide during Mardi Gras in 2018, is one of the remaining fugitives. 

He pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in unrelated cases thereafter, and was scheduled to be sentenced in July. 

LOUISIANA AG CONFIDENT REMAINING JAILBREAK FUGITIVES WILL BE RECAPTURED AFTER OFFICIALS MAKE 14TH ARREST

Derrick Groves escaped from a jail in New Orleans.

Derrick Groves escaped from a jail in New Orleans. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

Antoine Massey, a known escape artist, also remains on the run. He was in jail and awaiting trial on charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation. 

Before busting out of the jail, he had escaped custody three times. He was no longer eligible to be released from jail with an ankle monitor due to his habit of cutting them off, only for police to have to track him down. 

The law enforcement agencies involved in the hunt, including the Louisiana State Police, the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals and the New Orleans Police Department, are scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Thursday to address the status of the escapees. 

Cameron Lindsay, a former federal prison warden, was befuddled that Massey was locked in a first-floor cell of the facility, saying that his past warranted far more attention from corrections staff. 

4 ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY AIDING ESCAPED INMATES IN NEW ORLEANS

Authorities are searching for Antoine Massey after New Orleans jailbreak.

Authorities are searching for Antoine Massey after New Orleans jailbreak. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

"He would be housed in the most secure location within the jail," Lindsay told Fox News Digital. "All staff would be apprised of this individual, and given his incredibly high risk for escape, I would require documented frequent checks at least once every 30 minutes on an irregular schedule."

"I would also insist on documented correctional supervisor rounds, ensuring line staff are strictly following guidelines for inmates of this caliber who present the greatest threat to the community," he said.

The other eight prisoners who escaped from their cell and hopped the barbed wire fence to freedom have all been recaptured. 

New Orleans police on street with armored vehicle in green fatigues

Law enforcement search for a fugitive that escaped a prison in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, 14 people have also been arrested for allegedly aiding the fugitives either before or after the escape.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.