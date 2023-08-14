New Orleans City Hall announces death of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's husband, attorney Jason Cantrell

Jason Cantrell, the husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell has died, the city announced in a Monday morning news release.

Details, including the time and cause of his death, were not included in the announcement from City Hall.

Jason Cantrell was an attorney and the son of former New Orleans Criminal District Court Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell. Survivors include the couple's daughter, RayAnn.

