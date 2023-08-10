New Orleans City Council votes to revoke Mayor LaToya Cantrell's access to luxury apartment; veto promised

New Orleans city leaders in Louisiana voted Thursday to transfer the use of a city-owned luxury apartment in the famed French Quarter being used by Mayor LaToya Cantrell be put back on the market for rent to the public.

In a 4-2 vote, the City Council endorsed an amendment to an ordinance that will relinquish the use of the Upper Pontalba Apartment unit back to the French Market Corporation to be leased at fair market value.

The unit could fetch the city $36,000 in annual rental income, Inspector General Edward Michel said in a letter to the city.

Council members Oliver Thomas and Eugene Green voted against the measure, while council member Freddie King was absent.

Council President J.P. Morrell says he believes this is the best move for the city, FOX 8 reported.

"What today is about is putting a unit back on the market to generate revenue to pay for things and programs and assets that we care about," he said.

Cantrell said she plans to veto the decision.

"Pursuant to Article III, Section 3-113[2] of the New Orleans Home Rule Charter, Mayor LaToya Cantrell does hereby disapprove of and will use her executive power to veto Ordinance Cal. No. 34,309 as passed by the City Council," her administration said in a statement.

In years past, mayors have used the apartment to host social gatherings, meetings and dignitaries. However, Cantrell has received scrutiny for her use of the unit.

She recently came under fire for using it during the Essence Festival of Culture, which may have violated a ban on overnight stays. She was also caught on surveillance video staying at the unit with New Orleans Police Department Jeffrey Vappie, who serves on her security detail.

She previously criticized the scrutiny, saying it was an invasion of privacy, NOLA.com reported.

"I think it is overstepping. I've indicated the impact that this has had on me," she said last month. "The fact that you just continue, I have a problem with that. I think it's not only disrespectful, I think it crosses the line."

Cantrell recently survived a recall effort when opponents failed to gather enough valid signatures to trigger a referendum. Recall organizers previously told Fox News Digital cited numerous problems, including a spike in violent crime, her travel expenses and her use of the Pontalba apartment unit.