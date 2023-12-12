Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico

New Mexico's largest county resumes police helicopter services over a year after deadly crash

4 Bernalillo County, NM, first responders were killed in July 2022 Metro 2 wreck

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sixteen months after a crash killed four first responders, New Mexico's most populous county has resumed its law enforcement helicopter operations.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials said the Metro 1 Air Support Unit took to the sky Tuesday after months of training for pilots and mechanics, with some deputies becoming tactical flight officers.

The A-Star B3 helicopter initially will fly law enforcement missions exclusively including air patrol, critical incident response and collaborative operations with the Albuquerque Police Department’s Air Unit.

NEW MEXICO POLICE WORKING TO IDENTIFY 4 KILLED IN FIERY HEAD-ON COLLISION

Sheriff’s officials said Metro 3 — a fixed-wing Cessna T-41C — will transition to a non-response role and be used solely for training purposes.

Santa Fe, Roswell, Los Cruces crime

Bernalillo County, New Mexico, is resuming law enforcement helicopter services.

They said a new helicopter known as Metro 4 will join the fleet in the coming months with the name Metro 2 being retired in honor of the fallen first responders that included the county’s undersheriff.

The Metro 2 helicopter went down in July 2022 while returning from a firefighting mission. The cause of the crash still is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the fatal crash in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas, the sheriff’s office suspended helicopter operations.