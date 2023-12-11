Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico

New Mexico police working to identify 4 killed in fiery head-on collision

Deadly wreck reported early Saturday morning in Española, NM

Associated Press
Published
Authorities said Sunday that they are still trying to identify four people who died in a fiery two-vehicle crash on a New Mexico highway about 20 miles northwest of Española.

State police said officers were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 84 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities are still trying to identify the four people who died in a fiery Saturday morning car crash near Española, New Mexico.

Two people were in each vehicle in a head-on collision, according to police.

They said the jeep and pickup truck were fully engulfed in flames and all four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Police crash reconstruction unit is assisting in determining the details that led up to the crash.