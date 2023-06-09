Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico governor approves emergency funding for Farmington after mass shooting

NM Gov. Grisham emphasized the importance of providing ongoing assistance to communities in long-term recovery

Associated Press
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has approved giving emergency funding to help Farmington residents still reeling from a mass shooting that killed three people.

Her office announced the governor signed an executive order Thursday authorizing $100,000 for mental health resources or other measures to help the city's public health.

"While the wider public’s attention shifts after just a week or two, the trauma left behind by these tragedies in communities is long-lasting, and it’s critical we support them throughout the entire recovery process," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

NM MAY HAVE ISSUES SUSTAINING ITS SOCIAL PROGRAMS ONCE HISTORIC REVENUES DRY UP, ANALYSTS SAY

New Mexico Fox News graphic

Farmington is set to receive $100K in emergency funds from the state to cope with the aftermath of a tragic mass shooting.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett expressed gratitude for the governor recognizing the "physical, emotional, and financial" toll the May 15 shooting has had on the community.

Farmington police said 18-year-old Beau Wilson went on a shooting rampage in the neighborhood where he lived, randomly discharging more than 190 rounds before police fatally shot him.

Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, 97, and her daughter Melody Ivie, 73, were shot and killed when they pulled over in their car to help 79-year-old Shirley Voita, who had also been killed by gunfire.