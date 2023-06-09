New Mexico governor approves emergency funding for Farmington after mass shooting

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has approved giving emergency funding to help Farmington residents still reeling from a mass shooting that killed three people.

Her office announced the governor signed an executive order Thursday authorizing $100,000 for mental health resources or other measures to help the city's public health.

"While the wider public’s attention shifts after just a week or two, the trauma left behind by these tragedies in communities is long-lasting, and it’s critical we support them throughout the entire recovery process," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett expressed gratitude for the governor recognizing the "physical, emotional, and financial" toll the May 15 shooting has had on the community.

Farmington police said 18-year-old Beau Wilson went on a shooting rampage in the neighborhood where he lived, randomly discharging more than 190 rounds before police fatally shot him.

Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, 97, and her daughter Melody Ivie, 73, were shot and killed when they pulled over in their car to help 79-year-old Shirley Voita, who had also been killed by gunfire.