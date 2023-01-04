Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

NM Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to undergo knee replacement surgery in WA

New Mexico governor aggravated a previous injury, prompting her to replace her right knee

Associated Press
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington to undergo knee replacement surgery, her office announced Tuesday.

Lujan Grisham was scheduled to depart Tuesday and return next week after the replacement of her right knee with an artificial joint.

She consulted with an orthopedic surgeon in September after aggravating a previous injury.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington for surgery. Grisham plans to will replace her right knee with an artificial joint.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington for surgery. Grisham plans to will replace her right knee with an artificial joint. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The 63-year-old Democrat started her second term Sunday at an inauguration ceremony.

The knee condition hasn’t stopped the Lujan Grisham from walking at routine public events and delivering public addresses while standing in recent months, though she was seated during at least one televised campaign debate.

The Legislature convenes on Jan. 17 at noon for a 60 day session. The governor typically delivers a State of the State address to inaugurate the annual legislative session.

The governor says she hopes to advance initiatives during her second term on childhood education, affordable housing and opioid addiction, while codifying rights to abortion access.

