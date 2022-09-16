New judge joining the bench in West Virginia's Ninth Family Court Circuit in Logan County

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new family court judge is joining the bench in West Virginia.

The state Supreme Court said Logan attorney Robert McCormick Ilderton was appointed to the Ninth Family Court Circuit in Logan County after Judge Kelly Codispoti was named to the circuit bench in Logan County.

Ilderton has 19 years of legal experience and is a graduate of Capital University Law School.

He was a Logan County assistant prosecutor from 2004 to 2009, then a partner at the law firm of Abraham & Ilderton. He has been in private practice since 2017.