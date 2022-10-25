Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey's lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 24

New Jersey's lottery numbers for Cash4Life, Cash 5, and more

Associated Press
These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash4Life: 06-15-45-48-53, Cash Ball: 1

Double Play: 06-11-21-29-38-45

Pick 6 Lotto: 04-05-14-16-37-45

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS 

Estimated jackpot: $2,100,000

Powerball: 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $680,000,000

The Mega Million's estimated jackpot is $45,000,000. 

Pick 3: 6-9-1, Fireball:

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

Pick 4: 2-6-7-5, Fireball:

Cash 5: 04-09-14-18-29, Xtra: 2

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Midday Pick 3: 8-1-7, Fireball: 9

Midday Pick 4: 1-0-7-8, Fireball: 9

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 45,000,000