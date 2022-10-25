New Jersey's lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 24
New Jersey's lottery numbers for Cash4Life, Cash 5, and more
These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash4Life: 06-15-45-48-53, Cash Ball: 1
Double Play: 06-11-21-29-38-45
Pick 6 Lotto: 04-05-14-16-37-45
Estimated jackpot: $2,100,000
Powerball: 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $680,000,000
Pick 3: 6-9-1, Fireball:
Pick 4: 2-6-7-5, Fireball:
Cash 5: 04-09-14-18-29, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Midday Pick 3: 8-1-7, Fireball: 9
Midday Pick 4: 1-0-7-8, Fireball: 9
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 45,000,000