New Jersey woman allegedly shoots, kills husband on Christmas

A New Jersey woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested for David Wigglesworth's murder after police responded to a report of an injured man at their Mays Landing home at 10:19 p.m.

Police found the 57-year-old dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

WOMAN ARRESTED IN SOUTH CAROLINA AIRPORT AFTER ATTACKING HUSBAND OVER ‘INDECENT’ PHOTOS ON HIS PHONE: POLICE

Marylue Wigglesworth is jailed at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

NEW JERSEY SAILBOAT WITH 2 ABOARD GOES MISSING AFTER NEVER REACHING FLORIDA DESTINATION

The slain man had been involved in local politics. He ran as a Republican for the Township Committee in 2019 but lost. He also served on the Planning Board and volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, according to New Jersey 1015.

The couple share an adult son, WPG Talk Radio reported. Police did not disclose a motive for the slaying. Photos on Marylue Wigglesworth's Facebook page show a smiling, affectionate couple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In many of the pictures, the pair are posing with their son.

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the prosecutor’s office website at https://www.acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page.