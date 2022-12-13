New Jersey sailboat with 2 aboard goes missing after never reaching Florida destination

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in determining the whereabouts of a missing sailboat with a two-person crew that disappeared while traveling from New Jersey to Florida.

The 30-foot Catalina sailboat, known as the "Atrevida II," never reached its intended destination in Marathon, Florida, after setting sail from Cape May, New Jersey, WTXF-TV reported .

The Coast Guard says the Atrevida II was carrying Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, when it left Cape May.

The boat was last seen on Dec. 3 when it departed the Oregon Inlet in North Carolina’s Outer Banks on its way to Florida.

"Atrevida II may have stopped in Morehead City, NC, but this is not confirmed," the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic wrote on Facebook.

"If you or someone you know has any information regarding the missing boater, call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700," the Facebook post said.

The sailboat is registered in New Jersey with the tag 7033HN and has a bluish-purple hull along with a white superstructure and white sails.

Hundreds of people responded with comments on the Facebook post offering prayers and suggesting possible snags the two boaters could have encountered.

In a press release on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the Atrevida II has been successfully located and the two crew members, along with a dog, are safe.

"The #USCG, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the #boat 214 miles east of Delaware," The Coast Guard wrote on Facebook.

"The Atrevida II was found to be without fuel and power, rendering their radios and navigation equipment inoperable," the Coast Guard said in a press release. "Hyde and Ditomasso gained the attention of the Silver Muna crew by waiving their arms and a flag."

"This is an excellent example of the maritime community’s combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea," Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, a spokesperson for Coast Guard Atlantic Area, said in the release.

"We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. Ditomasso with their family and friends. We also want to highlight the importance of proper safety equipment and preparedness when going to sea. Having an emergency position indicating radio beacon, or ‘EPIRB’, allows mariners to immediately make contact with first responders in an emergency."

