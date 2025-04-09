New Jersey woman accused of hiring Tinder date to kill her ex and his teen daughter: court docs

A New Jersey woman is accused of hiring a man she met on Tinder to kill her police officer ex-boyfriend and his daughter, according to authorities.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay charged Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with the alleged crime.

Diiorio, of Runnemede, allegedly told a confidential informant she met on Tinder that she wanted her ex, a 53-year-old Philadelphia Police Department officer, and his 19-year-old daughter killed, Gloucester New Jersey Township Police said in a news release.

The informant and Diiorio allegedly exchanged several phone calls and text messages after meeting on the dating app and later in person at a Wawa, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

FLORIDA TEEN TORTURED, KILLED BY COUPLE AFTER DATING APP MEETUP: POLICE

Diiorio's ex, the police officer, told authorities that he met the 26-year-old woman because she was his barber. He further said they broke up on March 6. In the summer of 2024, Diiori filed a restraining order against the officer that was ultimately dropped, the criminal complaint states.

The officer also told New Jersey authorities that "his home was vandalized by a Molotov cocktail in September 2022," according to the complaint.

VALENTINE'S DAY DANGERS: DATING APP KILLERS LURE LOVE-SEEKERS IN UNSUSPECTING WAYS

Police allege Diiorio offered to pay the informant $12,000 to kill both victims.

"The informant advised that Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex-boyfriend," the probable-cause statement says.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Diiorio met the informant on April 4 in Gloucester Township, and gave him $500 in cash as an initial payment.

Police then took Diiorio into custody. She has a detention hearing on Wednesday.