True Crime

New Jersey woman accused of hiring Tinder date to kill her ex and his teen daughter: court docs

The Tinder date, a secret informant, told authorities Jaclyn 'Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex-boyfriend'

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
A New Jersey woman is accused of hiring a man she met on Tinder to kill her police officer ex-boyfriend and his daughter, according to authorities. 

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay charged Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with the alleged crime.

Diiorio, of Runnemede, allegedly told a confidential informant she met on Tinder that she wanted her ex, a 53-year-old Philadelphia Police Department officer, and his 19-year-old daughter killed, Gloucester New Jersey Township Police said in a news release.

The informant and Diiorio allegedly exchanged several phone calls and text messages after meeting on the dating app and later in person at a Wawa, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Jaclyn Diiorio mugshot

The Camden County, N.J., prosecutor's office charged Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, of Runnemede with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance. (Camden County, New Jersey)

Diiorio's ex, the police officer, told authorities that he met the 26-year-old woman because she was his barber. He further said they broke up on March 6. In the summer of 2024, Diiori filed a restraining order against the officer that was ultimately dropped, the criminal complaint states.

The officer also told New Jersey authorities that "his home was vandalized by a Molotov cocktail in September 2022," according to the complaint.

A smartphone screen showing the Tinder app clearly surrounded by other blurred apps

Diiorio allegedly told a confidential informant she met on Tinder that she wanted her ex, a 53-year-old Philadelphia Police Department officer, and his 19-year-old daughter killed, Gloucester Township Police said in a press release. (iStock)

Police allege Diiorio offered to pay the informant $12,000 to kill both victims.

"The informant advised that Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex-boyfriend," the probable-cause statement says.

Diiorio met the informant on April 4 in Gloucester Township, and gave him $500 in cash as an initial payment. 

Philadelphia police vehicle

Jaclyn Diiorio is accused of hiring a man on Tinder to kill her Philadelphia police officer ex-boyfriend. (iStock)

Police then took Diiorio into custody. She has a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Diiorio or the case to contact Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127 or go to https://www.camdencountypros.org/tips.

