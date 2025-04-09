New Jersey woman accused of hiring Tinder date to kill her ex and his teen daughter: court docs

A New Jersey woman is accused of hiring a man she met on Tinder to kill her police officer ex-boyfriend and his daughter, according to authorities.
Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay charged Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with the alleged crime.
Diiorio, of Runnemede, allegedly told a confidential informant she met on Tinder that she wanted her ex, a 53-year-old Philadelphia Police Department officer, and his 19-year-old daughter killed, Gloucester New Jersey Township Police said in a news release.
The informant and Diiorio allegedly exchanged several phone calls and text messages after meeting on the dating app and later in person at a Wawa, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.
FLORIDA TEEN TORTURED, KILLED BY COUPLE AFTER DATING APP MEETUP: POLICE
Diiorio's ex, the police officer, told authorities that he met the 26-year-old woman because she was his barber. He further said they broke up on March 6. In the summer of 2024, Diiori filed a restraining order against the officer that was ultimately dropped, the criminal complaint states.
The officer also told New Jersey authorities that "his home was vandalized by a Molotov cocktail in September 2022," according to the complaint.
VALENTINE'S DAY DANGERS: DATING APP KILLERS LURE LOVE-SEEKERS IN UNSUSPECTING WAYS
Police allege Diiorio offered to pay the informant $12,000 to kill both victims.
"The informant advised that Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex-boyfriend," the probable-cause statement says.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
Diiorio met the informant on April 4 in Gloucester Township, and gave him $500 in cash as an initial payment.
Police then took Diiorio into custody. She has a detention hearing on Wednesday.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Authorities are asking anyone with information about Diiorio or the case to contact Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127 or go to https://www.camdencountypros.org/tips.