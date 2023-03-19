NJ mom reported by military official for post objecting to 'polysexual' poster at child's school: lawsuit

A New Jersey mother is suing after she was allegedly reported by a high-ranking U.S. military official as a safety concern for complaining about sexually charged posters at her children's elementary school.

Angela Reading, a mother of two who served as a member of the Northern Burlington Board of Education, made headlines in December after Lt. Col. Christopher Schilling of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst reported her to local police when she alerted parents in a local Facebook group about posters promoting polysexuality at the entrance of her 7-year-old's school.

"The current situation involving Ms. Reading's actions has caused safety concerns for many families," Schilling wrote on his personal Facebook at the time.

"The Joint Base leadership takes this situation very seriously and from the beginning have had the Security Forces working with multiple state and local law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation to ensure the continued safety of the entire community," he continued.

Reading's lawsuit, which was filed March 15 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by her legal counsel at the Thomas More Society, alleges Reading was treated unfairly and that her civil rights were violated.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Thomas More Society special counsel Christopher Ferrera noted how in November 2022 Reading "shared how she had attended an elementary school ‘math night’ the previous evening with her seven-year-old daughter, who after reading LBGT-affirming posters in the school’s entry, asked her mother what ‘polysexual’ meant."

"Mrs. Reading merely questioned why elementary children were being invited to research topics of sexuality, noting that it is not in the state educational standards nor the board of education approved curriculum. Mrs. Reading did not name names or schools, and invited respectful debate," Ferrera added.

The lawsuit also claims the police chief of North Hanover Township, along with military personnel from the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, pressured Reading to remove her Facebook post.

The lawsuit further claims the defendants falsely portrayed Reading as a "security threat" and reported her to various law enforcement and security agencies in an effort to retaliate against her and intimidate her into silence.

"The defendants acted singularly and in conspiracy with one another to deprive and chill the exercise of Mrs. Reading’s rights, including rights protected by the United States and New Jersey constitutions, as well as other laws," the suit claimed.