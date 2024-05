Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

A Marine was arrested in New Jersey after he allegedly threatened to kill white people in various social media posts and apparently began planning a mass shooting, federal prosecutors said.

Joshua Cobb, 23, of Trenton, was brought into custody on Friday, May 10, and was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce after he allegedly posted statements online bragging about his interest in becoming a serial killer and threatening to "cause mayhem on the white community," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

According to court documents filed in this case, Cobb had compiled detailed information on locations he was considering as possible targets for a mass shooting, which included a local gym and an Aldi grocery store in Robbinsville.

His phone also allegedly contained notes on how to smuggle firearms into New Jersey.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced the arrest on Monday, saying Cobb joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2023 and began basic training in June of that year. Cobb was stationed in California until his recent discharge.

According to statements provided via the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, Cobb posted a social media message on Dec. 17, 2022, saying that he had begun preparing for a major attack. The message included a detailed account of him gathering additional guns and ammunition and planning "entry and exit points."

"The reason I specifically want to target white people is because, as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles," he wrote in one, per the USAO. "Same way I will never understand their struggles, but I don’t care to. I want to erase them. All of them really, but in this case as many as I possibly can."

Cobb also debated over a date — saying, "I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race."

"As of today I have officially began planning my attack. It is going to take place in 2023 in the state of New Jersey, I have not chosen a exact date but I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race. I have a location in mind already which I have frequented for the past year and I am certain nobody there is armed to be able to stop me from spraying them to the ground. I have already acquired 2 of the 4 firearms I plan to use for my attack, and I also know my entry and exit points already after the mayhem," the post continued.

Throughout 2023, Cobb posted additional messages on social media threatening similar actions. He also openly discussed "the rush you’d feel while shooting" someone.

In April and May 2023, Cobb continued his online tirade and explained that he postponed his planned attack to gather more ammunition.

"100% someday. Just not yet thought. I want to continue training and buying more ammunition," he wrote, according to the District Attorney’s office.

"Tbh I hope I do progress into a serial killer because I f—- hate life man... But one day everyone will suffer. I promise I will make everyone feel my f—- pain. My deep, sincere, raw, & sharp pain," he wrote in another message.

"There is no way out for me," he wrote in another. "The only way out is bloodshed."

"Just wait man. Remember [my username]. [I] will leave clues when im done," he said in two posts. "I’m just leaving evidence for whoever investigates my case."

In statements to law enforcement officers after his arrest, Cobb reportedly said he idolized other mass shooters.

Investigators found more of Cobb’s homicidal ideations on his cell phone, again dating to April and May 2023.

"I currently lack the means necessary to kill as many as I intend to but one day I will have the available resources (finance) to purchase the appropriate weaponry for my killing(s)," he wrote in one note.

He continued: "My rampage will soon happen… I plan to now continue accumulating the necessary equipment needed to execute. Once all equipment is in, time will then tell. You will all die."

Cobb faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.