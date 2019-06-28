New Jersey woman may have killed identical twin sister over a ‘love triangle’: report

Investigators suspect a New Jersey woman killed her twin sister over a man with whom they were both romantically involved, according to a report Thursday.

A “love triangle” is being eyed as the motive for the “fight that turned ugly” and ended in the shocking stabbing of Anna Ramirez, 27, a law enforcement source told the New York Times.

NEW JERSEY WOMAN CHARGED IN THE FATAL STABBING OF HER IDENTICAL TWIN

Identical twin Amanda Ramirez is charged with aggravated manslaughter in Anna’s death early Saturday morning in Camden, less than two hours after Anna posted a photo on Facebook that shows them smiling with two pals.

An aunt of the two women told the Times that their mom said they’d been fighting over Anna’s boyfriend, although the aunt wasn’t sure about the extent of his relationship with Amanda.

“They went to a party, they came home, they were drinking, they were arguing about a boyfriend,” Blanca Class said. “[Amanda] just went on a crazy trip, stabbed [Anna] and killed her.”

A 12-year-old neighbor told The Post that she witnessed the slaying outside the sisters’ family home at the Centennial Village Apartments, a federally subsidized, low-income housing complex. The girl said the twins “were both drunk and arguing on the porch.”

“There was a guy with them. Anna said to the guy, ‘I’m tired of her,’” the neighbor said. Amanda went inside and returned with a knife, the girl said, then “grabbed Anna by the head and pushed her on the ground and started stabbing her.”

During a court hearing on Thursday, Amanda’s defense lawyer didn’t contest probable cause for her arrest. Camden Superior Court Judge Edward McBride ordered her held without bail after saying a witness described hearing Anna say, “Amanda, you stabbed me!” as she lay bleeding on the ground.

This report was originally published by the New York Post.