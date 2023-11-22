Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

New Jersey gym teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her student over 4 years

An anonymous email reportedly tipped police off to Lydia Pinto's multiyear sexual relationship with her student

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Teachers unions didn't listen to parents during the entire process: Griff Jenkins Video

Teachers unions didn't listen to parents during the entire process: Griff Jenkins

'The Big Weekend Show' panelists discuss an op-ed from the New York Times Editorial Board admitting the harm of COVID-19 school closures. 

A New Jersey gym teacher was jailed after a former student detailed their sexual relationship that spanned his high school career. 

Former Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher Lydia Pinto, 38, was charged Nov. 8 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. She was arrested without incident. 

The Somerset County Prosecutors Office launched an investigation into Pinto's conduct on Oct. 16 after the Bridgewater Police Department received an anonymous email detailing Pinto's alleged relationship with the student

JUST-DIVORCED FORMER IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER ALLEGEDLY HAD SEX WITH TEENAGE DESIGNATED DRIVER: POLICE

Lydia Pinto

Bridgewater-Raritan gym teacher Lydia Pinto, 38, faces charges of first degree aggravated sexual assault and second degree sexual assault for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student for four years, per the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

The victim, now an adult, was identified and interviewed by detectives with the office's sex crimes and child abuse unit on Oct. 26, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald wrote in a November 17 press release. 

JUDGE TOSSES NEW HAMPSHIRE TEACHERS UNION BID TO SHOOT DOWN VOUCHER PROGRAM

Lydia Pinto

Lydia Pinto, 38, was arrested without incident on Nov. 8 and subsequently released on Nov. 15, Somerset County Jail officials told Fox News Digital. (Lydia Pinto on Facebook)

"The victim reported engaging in a relationship with former teacher, Lydia Pinto," the release read. "The victim further reported that the relationship turned sexual when the victim was between the ages of 14 to 15 and continued until the victim's senior year of high school."

OUTRAGED STAFF, PARENTS SLAM MINNESOTA TEACHERS UNION 'ANTISEMITIC, HOSTILE' STAND ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Bridgewater-Raritan High School

Gym teacher Lydia Pinto coached girl's lacrosse and field hockey and also taught driver's education classes at Bridgewater-Raritan High School, pictured. (Google Maps)

The sexual activity all took place in the Raritan Borough, the prosecutor said. 

Pinto coached field hockey and girls lacrosse at the school, per reporting by My Central Jersey, and taught driver's ed according to a Facebook post on the high school's page. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital was unable to reach Bridgewater-Raritan School District administrators or the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for comment at press time. 

Upon her arrest, Pinto was booked into Somerset County Jail - seven days later, on Nov. 15, she was released pending her next court date, jail officials told Fox News Digital. 

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.