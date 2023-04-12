Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey firefighters battle 500-acre forest fire in Ocean County

NJ officials say 25 structures were being threatened

Associated Press
Firefighters were battling a massive 500-acre forest fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, officials said.

The fire started Tuesday night and was 10% contained, according to WPVI-TV.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department were working to gain control of the blaze that was burning on federal, state and private property along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue.

Route 539 was closed between Route 70 and Long Swamp Road and Horicon Avenue was closed at Route 70. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents on Division Street in Lakehurst.

New Jersey firefighters battled a massive fire in Ocean County on April 11, 2023. They say the fire was 10% contained.

New Jersey firefighters battled a massive fire in Ocean County on April 11, 2023. They say the fire was 10% contained. (New Jersey)

Twenty-five structures were being threatened, officials said.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.