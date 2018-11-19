Ikea praised for letting stray dogs sleep inside store during winter months

Ikea is getting a big paws up from stray dogs in Italy.

The furniture and home accessories retailer has opened its doors for stray dogs in Catania to keep them warm and dry during the winter months.

In a video shared on Facebook, the pups can be seen happily lounging on Ikea rugs inside the staged rooms.

“A good initiative to shelter the strays while it’s raining outside,” Vittoria Taccia Gabrielli wrote on the post, which has nearly 1 million views and over 15K shares.

Many have reacted to the video on social media praising the warehouse chain. Some shared photos interacting with and feeding the Ikea strays.

“Wonderful,” one simply said.

“Yes, what a loving positive approach to all animals, Animal Laws and Animal Rights Laws. All of our Country's Needs Stronger Animal Laws. And Yes, I Will Be At IKEA Shopping and Sharing This Wonderful Post,” another wrote.

“Honor to Ikea,” another commenter wrote.

Dozens just responded with heart and thumbs up emojis.

In an even more heartwarming twist, some of the pooches have managed to find permanent homes with Ikea staff.

This isn’t the first time that Ikea has been an advocate for animals in need.

In 2014, Swedish company, which has a line of pet-friendly furniture and products, created Home for Hope with animal rescue groups and printed out life-size displays of dogs available for adoption. The cutouts were then placed in different showrooms, complete with a QR code for interested families to find out more information.