New Jersey judge hands down strange Valentine's Day sentence to doctor who attacked boy, 12, at ski resort

A New Jersey judge has handed down an unusual sentence to a doctor who brutally attacked a 12-year-old boy in a “ski rage” fit at a resort in 2016.

Dr. Samuel Caruthers, 47, will have to spend 24 hours in jail on every Valentine’s Day for the next three years after Judge Thomas J. Critchley strategically sentenced the anesthesiologist Wednesday as a stark reminder of the assault that took place at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon Township, N.J. on February 14, 2016.

Caruthers was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and simple assault after prosecutors said he attacked a young snowboarder “by punching him in the face multiple times and/or striking him with a ski pole,” the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

The boy, identified as now 16-year-old Jacob Azamoun, sustained multiple injuries to his back, ribs and lip.

Caruthers was convicted in April and, in addition to his anniversary sentence, he was ordered to submit to a thorough psychiatric and personality evaluation, complete an anger management program, perform 200 hours of community service and pay fines close to $1,500.

Authorities said at the time that Caruthers assaulted the boy after he collided with him and his then 10-year-old son while they were on the bunny slope. Azamoun told police that the collision was an accident.

