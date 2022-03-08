Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey dad tosses toddler son out a window to first responders in escape from burning building

The father and son escaped with minor injuries

By Paul Best | Fox News
New Jersey father saves son from burning building by tossing him out a window to first responders Video

New Jersey father saves son from burning building by tossing him out a window to first responders

First responders in South Brunswick, New Jersey, caught a 3-year-old boy whose father had just dropped him from a second story window to escape a burning building.

A New Jersey father had no choice but to throw his toddler son out of a second-story window to first responders below when a fire broke out in their apartment building Monday morning. 

Dramatic video of the rescue shows officers encouraging the man to toss his son to them as the fire raged. 

"Pass the baby! Pass the baby!" one of the officers yelled. 

  • Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith said the fire could have been much worse if it happened in the middle of the night when people were asleep.
    Image 1 of 2

    Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith said the fire could have been much worse if it happened in the middle of the night when people were asleep.  (South Brunswick Police Department)

  • South Brunswick Police Department
    Image 2 of 2

    (South Brunswick Police Department)

The first responders caught the toddler first then helped cushion the dad's fall as he jumped out of the window himself. Both of them received minor injuries, according to the police department. 

The child was just 3 years old, PIX11 reports. 

The three-alarm fire broke out on the second and third floors of the South Ridge Woods Apartment Complex around 8:15 on Monday morning. 

Eight fire departments responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control before searching the building. 

  • The officers reached up to catch the falling toddler as the father threw his son out of the window.
    Image 1 of 2

    The officers reached up to catch the falling toddler as the father threw his son out of the window.  (South Brunswick Police Department)

  • South Brunswick Police Department
    Image 2 of 2

    (South Brunswick Police Department)

Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith said about 50 people were displaced by the fire, but that it could have been worse. 

"We were faced with extremely heavy fire conditions immediately on arrival, along with reports of people still inside," Smith said Monday. 

"Fortunately, all of the occupants were able to escape the fire," he said. "If this fire was earlier in the morning when people may have still been asleep, the outcome could have easily been tragic."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

