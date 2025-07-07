Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

New Jersey Coast Guard swimmer rescues nearly 200 people in deadly Texas flash floods

Secretary Kristi Noem praises Petty Officer Scott Ruskan's 'selfless courage' during his first rescue mission

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Two dozen children still unaccounted for amid deadly Texas floods Video

Two dozen children still unaccounted for amid deadly Texas floods

Coast Guard members Lt. Ian Hopper, AST3 Scott Ruskan, Lt. Blair Ogujiofor, and AMT3 Seth Reeves join ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to provide an update on the Texas floods, which have left at least 25 dead and dozens of children still missing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A United States Coast Guard rescue swimmer from New Jersey is being called a hero after rescuing close to 200 people following flash floods in Central Texas.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan, 26, was singled out by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for his efforts saving 165 victims as the only triage coordinator at the scene of the floods.

"United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Officer Scott Ruskin (Ruskan), directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas. This was the first rescue mission of his career and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene. Scott Ruskin is an American hero. His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the @USCG," Noem’s posted to her social media account on X.

CAMP MYSTIC DIRECTOR DIES WHILE TRYING TO SAVE KIDS DURING TEXAS FLOODING

Coast Guard Rescuers

United States Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan on far left, from New Jersey, is being called a hero after rescuing close to 200 people following flash floods in Central Texas. (Fox News)

Ruskan said in an interview on "Fox and Friends" that they were in the air when they saw a huge crowd of about 200 kids at a campsite. That is how they decided to focus on Camp Mystic.

"Yeah, as far as right now, we’ve been getting our tasks from higher above mostly from the Army as of right now. But a lot of it has just been large state triages, so we were at Mystic yesterday for a long period of time. We probably got about 200 people out of there alone, and it was just, yeah, we just saw a huge crowd, about 200 kids at a campsite. So, we're like, cool that's where we're gonna go, and we're just gonna get as many people out as we can until they're all gone," Scott told "Fox and Friends."

TEXAS FLOOD SURVIVORS SHARE HARROWING STORIES, SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THOSE STILL MISSING

Debris and damage inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic

Items lie scattered inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, U.S., July 5, 2025.   (REUTERS/Sergio Flores )

Kerr County Sheriff's Office says that as of 1:30pm Sunday they had recovered 68 deceased in Kerr County. 

"Among those who are deceased, we have 40 adults and 28 children. Eighteen adults are pending identification, and 10 children also pending identification. At present, there are 10 Camp Mystic campers unaccounted for, along with one counselor," they posted to Facebook.

First responders search for individuals after devastating Texas flood

First responders scan the banks of the Guadalupe River for individuals swept away by flooding in Ingram, Texas, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Michel Fortier/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, they said, and there is a full response from local, state, and national first responders.

"We continue to have hundreds of officers, deputies, and support staff working every aspect of this emergency, along with air, water, K9, and other assets conducting search and rescue," the sheriff’s office said.