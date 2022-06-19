Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire yacht fire on river forces three people and two dogs to jump overboard

The 70-foot yacht caught fire off New Hampshire around 4:00 p.m. and sank less than two hours later

By Paul Best | Fox News
Three people and two dogs had to jump off a 70-foot yacht into New Hampshire's Piscataqua River when the vessel caught fire on Saturday afternoon. 

All three passengers were transported to a local hospital and released after being treated. Their dogs are also "safe and doing well," the New Hampshire State Police said. 

The passengers jumped overboard after seeing black smoke below deck. 

The passengers jumped overboard after seeing black smoke below deck.  (New Hampshire State Police)

The boat, Elusive, was heading to Wentworth Marina in New Castle when one of the passengers saw black smoke below deck around 4:00 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police's marine patrol, the Coast Guard, and other agencies responded to the scene and attempted to save the yacht, but the tide took it out of the harbor and it sank less than two hours after catching fire. 

    The boat sank within two hours of catching fire.  (New Hampshire State Police)

    (New Hampshire State Police)

A Good Samaritan was also involved in the rescue efforts once the passengers jumped overboard, according to the Coast Guard

It's unclear how the fire started. Pictures posted online by law enforcement show thick black smoke billowing out of the vessel, which appeared completely engulfed in flames. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 