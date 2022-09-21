Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire to use $5 million in federal funding to support homeless shelters during winter

791 new beds for 19 shelters across NH will be part of state's $5 million homelessness initiative

Associated Press
New Hampshire is using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support homeless shelters across the state this winter.

The funds, approved earlier this month by the Executive Council and the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, will provide one-time grants to support shelter providers, including short-term cold weather shelters, to address pandemic related increased costs and anticipated demand as the winter months approach.

In a request for the funds, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette wrote that the state contracts with 19 shelter providers for 791 emergency shelter beds, but the Health Department does not fund temporary cold weather shelters.

Homelessness in New Hampshire has seen an increase of 7.6% compared to last year and the state is using $5 million in federal funding to address this increase this winter.

She wrote that preliminary data for the 2022 Point-In-Time count for the state shows 1,605 people experiencing homelessness, an increase of 7 .6 percent from 2021.

The federal funds will provide $4 million in grants to the existing shelters under contract with the department, and $1 million to each county, municipality, and/or nonprofits and coalitions to assist with cold weather shelters.