New Hampshire police arrest man allegedly driving 161 mph in sports car

New Hampshire State Police have arrested a man accused of driving a staggering 161 mph in a sports car along a highway.

The alleged incident happened Sunday on Interstate-93 near Ashland, where the posted speed limit is 70 mph.

State Police said one of its troopers "was able to clock the vehicle on radar at 161 MPH," but due to its excessive speed, he was "unable to pursue the orange sports car."

"Minutes after the orange sports car passed Trooper Shawn Slaney, Troop F dispatch started to receive reports of multiple sports cars, including the orange car, driving erratically at high rates of speed, nearly causing crashes," it added.

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette eventually was tracked down about a half hour north of Ashland after getting stuck in traffic.

Its driver, identified by police as Alejandro Zapata-Rebello of Danbury, Connecticut, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.

The 30-year-old also was hit with a reckless driving charge from the Woodstock Police Department.

Zapata-Rebello is expected to appear in court in late September.