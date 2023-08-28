Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire National Guard officer expected to be charged with assault, sexual harassment

NH officer's lawyer claimed 'Not everything is as it appears'

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.


A court-martial has been scheduled early next year for a New Hampshire National Guard officer who is expected to be charged with assault and sexual harassment, according to the U.S. Army.

Lt. Col. Mark Patterson, of Weare, New Hampshire, led a battalion serving on the southern U.S. border. He deployed with his unit in October 2022 and was assigned to Joint Task Force North, which supports the U.S. Border Patrol, according to Maj. Micah Maxwell, a spokesperson for U.S. Army North.

In January, the Army started an investigation and Patterson, then commander, was reassigned to staff officer, Maxwell said on Sunday. The investigation concluded in May and Patterson is expected to be charged with assault consummated by a battery; sexual harassment; maltreatment of subordinates; conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentlemen and violating general orders, Maxwell said.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MAN GETS 42 YEARS FOR FATALLY SHOOTING HIS PASTOR

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

A New Hampshire National Guard member has a court-martial scheduled for next year. He's expected to be charged with sexual harassment and assault.

Joseph Jordan, a lawyer for Patterson, said in an emailed statement: "Not everything is as it appears. There are individuals on the charge sheet who are not telling the complete truth about the nature of their relationship with our client. We continue to work towards the best resolution possible under the circumstances."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patterson has not yet been arraigned, Maxwell said. The court-martial has been scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024, he said.