New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire inmate dies after being assaulted by fellow inmate

NH attorney general's office has taken over the investigation

Associated Press
An inmate who was assaulted by a fellow inmate at the New Hampshire state prison in Berlin has died, authorities said.

The assault took place at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin on Monday morning, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release. One inmate suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The inmate later died, the department said Tuesday.

An inmate at the New Hampshire state prison in Berlin was assaulted on Monday. The inmate who was assaulted died a day later.

The investigation has been turned over to attorney general's office for further investigation. It has not yet released any additional information.