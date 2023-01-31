Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire federal building evacuated by hazmat team

The Concord, NH, US District Court building was evacuated out of 'caution'

Associated Press
The U.S. District Court building in Concord was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a possible hazardous substance, but preliminary testing suggested that it wasn't hazardous, an FBI spokesperson said.

The U.S. District Court building in Concord, New Hampshire, was evacuated Tuesday over the presence of a potentially hazardous substance.

The agency, along with New Hampshire State Police, the fire marshal's office, and other federal, state and local agencies went to the building at about 8 a.m. in response to "an unattended item with an unknown substance that warranted a hazmat response in an abundance of caution," Kristen Setera of the FBI said in a statement.

She said while the investigation is ongoing, "there is not believed to be any associated threat to public safety at this time."

The Concord School District put out an announcement that courthouse staff and visitors were evacuated to the Christa McAuliffe School gymnasium nearby.