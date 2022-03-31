Massachusetts high school students evaluated by HAZMAT team after exposure to science lab chemicals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Massachusetts high school students were evaluated after being exposed chemicals in a science lab and another 22 were looked at as a precaution, officials said Thursday.

"This morning two NBHS students were evaluated by paramedics and transported via ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital for evaluation of mild symptoms from exposure to chemicals in a science lab," the New Bedford Fire Department said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, twenty-two additional students were transported via school bus with NBEMS paramedics and school personnel on board to St. Luke’s Hospital, the statement said. "NBFD hazardous materials personnel and NBPS staff are providing support information to hospital staff."

All 24 individuals were eventually released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire personnel have conducted air monitoring at the school and determined it was safe to resume classes. The chemicals the students were exposed to were not disclosed.