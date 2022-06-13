Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire boater, 19, accused of drunken crash that left boat in woods

Two occupants inside boat on Lake Sunapee were not injured, police say

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
Police in New Hampshire have arrested a 19-year-old Massachusetts man accused of a drunken boating crash over the weekend that left the vessel in the woods. 

Michael Smith, 19, from Hingham, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.

The incident allegedly unfolded around 10 p.m. Saturday on Lake Sunapee – northwest of Concord – near the lake's yacht club, according to New Hampshire State Police.

"Upon arrival, officers found a 22’ Mastercraft approximately twenty feet on shore resting on a steep hill in trees and brush," police said in a statement.

"The two occupants were still in the vessel and were not injured," the statement added. 

The 22' Mastercraft was found in the trees and bushes off of Lake Sunapee.

The 22' Mastercraft was found in the trees and bushes off of Lake Sunapee. (Facebook/New Hampshire State Police)

Police also said the crash was "reportedly heard across the lake at Blodgett Landing in Newbury."

The two occupants were found uninjured in the vessel.

The two occupants were found uninjured in the vessel. (Facebook/New Hampshire State Police)

Investigators say multiple agencies responded to the scene.

A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated. 

A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.  (Facebook/New Hampshire State Police)

"New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol reminds all boaters to maintain a proper lookout and designate a sober operator whenever underway on the public waters," police said.