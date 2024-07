Fox News drones provided a new perspective on the sight lines between Thomas Matthew Crooks, former President Trump and the Secret Service counter sniper teams at the fateful rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton also detailed the sight lines that Crooks had when firing on Trump. A drone recreation shows that Crooks was largely concealed from Secret Service counter snipers by a large tree, though he still had an angle on the former president.

The Secret Service agent who neutralized Crooks was stationed on a building behind Trump. The drone footage shows he would have only seen part of Crooks' body at the time.

Bodycam footage from the day of the shooting shows confusion among the Secret Service agents and local police. Several officers can be seen standing around Crooks' body on the roof discussing the incident.

SECRET SERVICE EQUITY DIRECTOR SAYS DEI AGENDA IS A ‘MISSION IMPERATIVE,’ THE ‘ULTIMATE GOAL’

The officers found eight bullet casings around Crooks, a number that lines up with testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

SENATOR POINTS TO ‘MISTAKE’ SECRET SERVICE MADE IN BLAME GAME OVER SWEEPING BUILDING WHERE TRUMP SHOOTER WAS

In addition to his rifle, Crooks brought two explosive devices to the rally. Both were capable of remote detonation, and the transmitter was found on Crooks' body. The explosives were found in the suspect's vehicle near the rally.

Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, updating lawmakers on the FBI's investigation into the shooting. It was the third time in as many days that Congress held a hearing regarding the investigations into the attempted assassination of Trump.

PROFILER SAYS TRUMP SHOOTER, THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS, LIKELY NOT POLITICALLY MOTIVATED, WAS ‘ORGANIZED THINKER’

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle delivered testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, and she resigned soon after. The House Homeland Security Committee heard testimony from Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, followed by Wray's hearing on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House of Representatives voted unanimously on Wednesday to open a commission to investigate the shooting.