New charges filed against man accused in hot car death

Prosecutors have filed new charges against a Georgia man accused of intentionally leaving his toddler son to die in a hot SUV.

In a new indictment filed Friday, they charge Justin Ross Harris with sexual exploitation of children and dissemination of harmful material to minors. Harris already faces multiple charges, including murder, in the June 2014 death of his son Cooper.

His trial on the original charges is set to begin April 11.

Harris' attorney Maddox Kilgore says the new charges are meant to "inflame public opinion" against his client right before jury selection.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds said advances in electronic forensic analysis and newly discovered victims led to the new indictment. He said they had to file the charges before it was too late.