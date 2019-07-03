Expand / Collapse search
Odd News
Published
Last Update 41 mins ago

Nevada trooper pulls over hearse carrying corpse in carpool lane: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A mortuary driver who was riding in a Las Vegas carpool lane Monday asked the Highway Patrol trooper who had pulled him over if the corpse he had in the back of his van counted as a passenger, police said.

The bizarre traffic stop happened after a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a hearse on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas appeared to be riding alone.

A State Trooper pulling over a hearse in the carpool lane on Monday. 

A State Trooper pulling over a hearse in the carpool lane on Monday.  (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The driver, whose identity was not released, asked the trooper whether the body he was carrying in the back qualified as a person.

"He doesn't count?" the driver reportedly asked, referring to the corpse he was transporting.

“Yes, it’s a person, but they’re not in a seat and they’re not living and breathing,” the Trooper reportedly said. “This body was in the rear cargo and that doesn’t qualify as a seat.”

The trooper let the driver off with a warning and advised him to move out of the lane. The traffic stop came amid increased enforcement in carpool lane violations, Fox 5 reported.

Nevada Highway Patrol later issued a warning that passengers must be living, breathing people in order to be counted as occupants in cars using the high occupancy vehicle lane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.